ArcelorMittal (MT) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Shares of ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $32.96, but opened at $32.66. ArcelorMittal shares last traded at $32.66, with a volume of 134286 shares traded.

The basic materials company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.28. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MT. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine cut ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on ArcelorMittal from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the second quarter worth about $123,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the first quarter worth about $184,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the first quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the first quarter worth about $192,000. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 2.31.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining segments. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

