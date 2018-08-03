Arcadia Biosciences (RKDA) Upgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Arcadia Biosciences and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th.

Get Arcadia Biosciences alerts:

Shares of Arcadia Biosciences traded down $0.11, reaching $6.60, during trading on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 64,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,841. The firm has a market cap of $16.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of -5.77. Arcadia Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $66.56.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported ($4.86) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 259.46% and a negative net margin of 686.10%. equities analysts expect that Arcadia Biosciences will post -5.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 450.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 55,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $3,611,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 294.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 552,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 412,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.01% of the company’s stock.

About Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc, an agricultural food ingredient company, develops and commercializes health and nutrition ingredient traits worldwide. The company offers a suite of agricultural productivity traits, including nitrogen use efficiency, water use efficiency and drought tolerance, salinity tolerance, and herbicide tolerance traits.

Recommended Story: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Arcadia Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadia Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.