ARC Resources (ARX) PT Raised to C$20.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report released on Monday morning. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. CSFB lowered their price objective on ARC Resources from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on ARC Resources from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 4th.

ARC Resources opened at C$15.08 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. ARC Resources has a 1-year low of C$11.88 and a 1-year high of C$18.34.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.09). ARC Resources had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 23.54%. The business had revenue of C$341.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$415.40 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 30th.

In other news, Director John Patrick Dielwart sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.26, for a total value of C$198,900.00. Also, insider Armin Jahangiri bought 2,500 shares of ARC Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$13.25 per share, with a total value of C$33,125.00.

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids. The company primarily holds interests in the Montney resource play properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and other assets located in the Cardium formation in the Pembina area of Alberta.

