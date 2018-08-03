Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 61.50% and a negative net margin of 705.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter.

Shares of ABUS traded down $2.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,504,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 16.86 and a current ratio of 16.86. Arbutus Biopharma has a 1-year low of $3.20 and a 1-year high of $12.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $653.74 million, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.17.

In related news, insider Michael J. Sofia sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $164,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,543,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,655,904.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Sofia sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,503,403 shares in the company, valued at $15,034,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $433,100 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

ABUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Monday, May 7th. B. Riley cut shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. It also develops a pipeline of products based on RNA interference therapeutics (RNAi).

