Aratana Therapeutics (PETX) Issues Earnings Results

Aratana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PETX) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Aratana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.97% and a negative net margin of 168.26%. The company had revenue of $4.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 million.

Shares of Aratana Therapeutics traded up $0.13, reaching $4.62, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 939,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.02 million, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 2.78. Aratana Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.67 and a 1-year high of $7.28.

In other news, COO Brent Standridge sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total value of $45,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 99,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,849.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Steven St sold 11,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total value of $49,851.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 649,233 shares in the company, valued at $2,811,178.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Aratana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. ValuEngine raised Aratana Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. BidaskClub lowered Aratana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $10.00 price objective on Aratana Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.68.

About Aratana Therapeutics

Aratana Therapeutics, Inc, a pet therapeutics company, focuses on the licensing, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for dogs and cats in the United States and Belgium. Its product portfolio includes multiple therapeutics and therapeutic candidates in development consisting of small molecule pharmaceuticals and biologics.

