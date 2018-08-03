Aquinox Pharmaceuticals (AQXP) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aquinox Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AQXP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on AQXP. BidaskClub cut shares of Aquinox Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Aquinox Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aquinox Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Aquinox Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Aquinox Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.80.

Shares of NASDAQ AQXP traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.00. 190,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,915. Aquinox Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $16.90. The stock has a market cap of $71.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of -13.81.

Aquinox Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AQXP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.08.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Levitt sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total value of $49,489.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,489.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AQXP. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Aquinox Pharmaceuticals by 548.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 116,830 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Aquinox Pharmaceuticals by 788.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 55,203 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Aquinox Pharmaceuticals by 145.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 72,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 43,135 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Aquinox Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $355,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Aquinox Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $342,000. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aquinox Pharmaceuticals

Aquinox Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapeutics for chronic urological conditions by inflammation and pain. The company focuses on a library of novel compounds that activate SH2-containing inositol-5'-phosphatase 1 (SHIP1) to develop therapeutics for application in inflammation, inflammatory pain, and blood cancers.

