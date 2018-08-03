Aptiv (APTV) Trading Up -2.4% After Earnings Beat

Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) were up 2.4% during trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $98.40 and last traded at $95.61. Approximately 157,928 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,327,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.00.

The auto parts company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Aptiv had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 41.16%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Aptiv alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 7th. Aptiv’s payout ratio is 18.97%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on APTV. ValuEngine raised shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets set a $113.00 target price on shares of Aptiv and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Aptiv in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Longbow Research set a $110.00 target price on shares of Aptiv and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.24.

In other news, Director Mark P. Frissora sold 7,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.59, for a total value of $802,869.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 2nd quarter valued at $522,000. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 10,132 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Hugh Johnson Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors LLC now owns 55,733 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,107,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 997,384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $91,390,000 after acquiring an additional 23,278 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 218,885 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $20,056,000 after acquiring an additional 19,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.58.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions; and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Further Reading: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.