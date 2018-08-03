AptarGroup (ATR) PT Raised to $105.00 at Robert W. Baird

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) had its price objective increased by Robert W. Baird from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note published on Monday morning. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank set a $115.00 target price on AptarGroup and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised AptarGroup from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on AptarGroup in a research report on Friday, May 18th. They set a hold rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AptarGroup from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $101.75.

Shares of AptarGroup opened at $102.98 on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. AptarGroup has a 1-year low of $79.97 and a 1-year high of $104.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.79.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $710.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.02 million. sell-side analysts forecast that AptarGroup will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 31st. This is a positive change from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.53%.

In related news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 10,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.24, for a total value of $1,012,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,177.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hagge sold 25,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $2,299,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 110,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,127,457.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,336 shares of company stock valued at $9,914,112. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 92,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,987,000 after acquiring an additional 14,552 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in AptarGroup in the 4th quarter worth about $545,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 137,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,901,000 after acquiring an additional 26,779 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 49,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 338.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 105,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,098,000 after acquiring an additional 81,430 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions, primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates in three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

