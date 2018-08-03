Approach Resources (AREX) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Approach Resources (NASDAQ:AREX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $30.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.16 million. Approach Resources had a negative return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 19.45%.

AREX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.32. The company had a trading volume of 6,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,073. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $211.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 2.75. Approach Resources has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $4.21.

Get Approach Resources alerts:

AREX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Approach Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. KLR Group cut Approach Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Approach Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Approach Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Approach Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.05.

Approach Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and gas reserves in the United States. The company's properties are primarily located in the Permian Basin in west Texas. It also owns interests in east Texas Basin.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Approach Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Approach Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.