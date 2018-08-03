Approach Resources (AREX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Approach Resources (NASDAQ:AREX) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Approach Resources had a net margin of 19.45% and a negative return on equity of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $30.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.16 million.

Shares of Approach Resources opened at $2.30 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Approach Resources has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $4.21. The stock has a market cap of $211.96 million, a PE ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Approach Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Approach Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Approach Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, KLR Group lowered shares of Approach Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.05.

Approach Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and gas reserves in the United States. The company's properties are primarily located in the Permian Basin in west Texas. It also owns interests in east Texas Basin.

