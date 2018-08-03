Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) Stake Increased by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 574,775 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,384 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Applied Materials worth $26,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,112,124 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,232,597,000 after buying an additional 7,222,175 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2,586,194.2% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,129,416 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $174,027,000 after buying an additional 3,129,295 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 6,835,353 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $315,725,000 after buying an additional 1,751,306 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 8,151,015 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $453,279,000 after buying an additional 1,501,992 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investments Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,514,000. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials opened at $48.11 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.94 and a 12-month high of $62.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.64.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 51.65%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.62%.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. Vetr downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.08 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.72.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells a range of manufacturing equipment used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

