Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) Position Reduced by CFO4Life Group LLC

CFO4Life Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,823 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,713,144 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $79,130,000 after buying an additional 504,474 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Applied Materials by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 59,810 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,765,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Applied Materials by 668.0% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 14,900 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 12,960 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its stake in Applied Materials by 149.6% in the 2nd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,009,410 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $46,625,000 after buying an additional 605,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Applied Materials by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,507,938 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $162,032,000 after buying an additional 180,794 shares in the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $48.11 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.94 and a 52 week high of $62.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $48.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.63.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 51.65%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Vetr cut shares of Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.08 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.72.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells a range of manufacturing equipment used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

