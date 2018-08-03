Apple Inc. Expected to Post FY2018 Earnings of $11.70 Per Share (AAPL)

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) – Research analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of Apple in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 1st. DA Davidson analyst T. Forte now anticipates that the iPhone maker will earn $11.70 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $11.30. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Apple’s Q4 2018 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $4.32 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $2.86 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $11.61 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $13.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $13.91 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.54 EPS.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $53.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.43 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 41.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $203.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.59.

Apple opened at $207.39 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a market cap of $965.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16. Apple has a 52-week low of $149.16 and a 52-week high of $208.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 31.70%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 15,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.18, for a total transaction of $2,898,622.54. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 168,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,143,757.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.99, for a total transaction of $6,509,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,168,283 shares in the company, valued at $217,288,955.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,510 shares of company stock worth $24,499,179 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Delphi Private Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at about $133,000. Smart Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at about $134,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at about $138,000. 58.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers to consumers, and small and mid-sized businesses; and education, enterprise, and government customers worldwide. The company also sells related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications.

