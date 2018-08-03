Apple (AAPL) Receives “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a report released on Monday, www.analystratings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $210.00 price target on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group raised shares of Apple from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $203.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $203.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $159.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $217.59.

Apple opened at $207.39 on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,022.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.16. Apple has a 1-year low of $149.16 and a 1-year high of $208.38.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $53.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.43 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 43.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Apple will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to buy up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 10th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.70%.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 15,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.18, for a total value of $2,898,622.54. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 168,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,143,757.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 15,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.18, for a total transaction of $2,976,697.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 125,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,821,566.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,510 shares of company stock worth $24,499,179 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Delphi Private Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Smart Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 58.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers to consumers, and small and mid-sized businesses; and education, enterprise, and government customers worldwide. The company also sells related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications.

