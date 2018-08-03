Appian (APPN) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Friday. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 15.33% from the company’s previous close.

APPN has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Appian from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

NASDAQ:APPN opened at $33.07 on Friday. Appian has a one year low of $18.45 and a one year high of $43.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -54.21 and a beta of 0.30.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Appian had a negative net margin of 19.55% and a negative return on equity of 77.57%. The business had revenue of $59.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Appian will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Qualified Master Fund L. Abdiel acquired 179,890 shares of Appian stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.23 per share, for a total transaction of $4,718,514.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Edward L. Hughes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $523,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 132,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,463,835.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,732,565. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Appian by 240.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,746 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Appian during the first quarter worth $219,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Appian by 421.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 6,422 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Appian during the first quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Appian by 2,038.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 7,340 shares in the last quarter. 17.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

