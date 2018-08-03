Apollo Investment (AINV) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AINV. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Finally, National Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Apollo Investment in a research note on Monday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apollo Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.34.

Apollo Investment stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.91. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 670,842. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Apollo Investment has a fifty-two week low of $5.18 and a fifty-two week high of $6.44. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.93.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 18th. The asset manager reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). Apollo Investment had a net margin of 33.55% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $61.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Apollo Investment will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 92,382 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Apollo Investment by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 300,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 12,197 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Apollo Investment by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 193,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 12,217 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Apollo Investment by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 39,548 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Apollo Investment by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 207,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. 47.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

