Apollo Global Management LLC Class A (APO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Apollo Global Management LLC Class A (NYSE:APO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.27), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Apollo Global Management LLC Class A had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 44.70%. The company had revenue of $449.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share.

Shares of Apollo Global Management LLC Class A opened at $34.20 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Apollo Global Management LLC Class A has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $37.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.21.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management LLC Class A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management LLC Class A in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management LLC Class A from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management LLC Class A from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management LLC Class A from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.92.

In related news, Director A B. Krongard purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.38 per share, with a total value of $54,684.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 18,000 shares of Apollo Global Management LLC Class A stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total value of $547,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

