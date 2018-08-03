Apollo Global Management LLC Class A (APO) Raises Dividend to $0.43 Per Share

Apollo Global Management LLC Class A (NYSE:APO) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management LLC Class A’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Apollo Global Management LLC Class A has raised its dividend payment by an average of 16.2% per year over the last three years. Apollo Global Management LLC Class A has a dividend payout ratio of 86.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Apollo Global Management LLC Class A to earn $3.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.2%.

Shares of NYSE:APO traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,409,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,302. Apollo Global Management LLC Class A has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $37.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.21.

Apollo Global Management LLC Class A (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.27). Apollo Global Management LLC Class A had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 44.70%. The firm had revenue of $449.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management LLC Class A will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

APO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management LLC Class A from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management LLC Class A from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Apollo Global Management LLC Class A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Global Management LLC Class A from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management LLC Class A from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apollo Global Management LLC Class A presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.92.

In other Apollo Global Management LLC Class A news, Director A B. Krongard purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.38 per share, for a total transaction of $54,684.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total transaction of $547,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

