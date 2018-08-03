Apollo Currency Achieves Market Capitalization of $0.00 (APL)

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 3rd. During the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded flat against the dollar. Apollo Currency has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $54,779.00 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges including IDAX and CoinBene.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005937 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003427 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00012150 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013522 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000411 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00372141 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00189687 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00021844 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00012738 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official website is www.apollocurrency.com . Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

Apollo Currency can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

