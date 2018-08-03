Aperio Group LLC Has $23.34 Million Holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (APD)

Aperio Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Air Products & Chemicals worth $23,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,911,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,097,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,877,973,000 after buying an additional 552,393 shares during the period. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,392,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 17,431.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 254,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 252,928 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 2,578.1% during the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 242,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,595,000 after buying an additional 233,628 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Air Products & Chemicals opened at $159.99 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.79 and a 12-month high of $175.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.09.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.11. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. Air Products & Chemicals’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, October 1st will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 28th. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 69.73%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $181.00 price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Air Products & Chemicals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.63.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, electronics and performance materials, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including metals, glass, chemical processing, electronics, energy production and refining, food processing, metallurgical, medical, and general manufacturing.

