ANWORTH MORTGAGE ASSET CORP REIT Common Stock (ANH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

ANWORTH MORTGAGE ASSET CORP REIT Common Stock (NYSE:ANH) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $12.39 million for the quarter. ANWORTH MORTGAGE ASSET CORP REIT Common Stock had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 25.87%.

ANH traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $4.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,050,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,695. ANWORTH MORTGAGE ASSET CORP REIT Common Stock has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $6.21. The stock has a market cap of $489.51 million, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 42.08 and a quick ratio of 42.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.59%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of ANWORTH MORTGAGE ASSET CORP REIT Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

ANWORTH MORTGAGE ASSET CORP REIT Common Stock Company Profile

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It primarily invests in, finances, and manages a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities and loans that are guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation.

