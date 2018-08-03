Antero Resources (AR) Earns News Sentiment Score of 0.14

Media coverage about Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) has trended somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Antero Resources earned a daily sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the oil and natural gas company an impact score of 49.2201866948079 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Antero Resources opened at $18.96 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Antero Resources has a 12 month low of $16.31 and a 12 month high of $22.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.00, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.78.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.17). Antero Resources had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 1.84%. The firm had revenue of $989.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Antero Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Antero Resources will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.62 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.44.

In other Antero Resources news, insider K. Phil Yoo sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $55,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, produces, and develops natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2017 had approximately 484,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; approximately 137,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and approximately 214,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

