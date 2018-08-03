Antero Midstream Partners (AM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Antero Midstream Partners (NYSE:AM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $250.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.23 million. Antero Midstream Partners had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 20.61%.

Antero Midstream Partners traded down $1.56, reaching $32.33, during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. 19,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,911. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Antero Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $24.20 and a 12 month high of $35.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 1st. This is a boost from Antero Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Antero Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 118.57%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AM. Guggenheim set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Antero Midstream Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Antero Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $35.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Antero Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

Antero Midstream Partners Company Profile

Antero Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling and Treatment. Its assets include 8-, 12-, 16-, 20-, 24-, and 30-inch high and low pressure gathering pipelines, compressor stations, and processing and fractionation plants that collect and process natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil from wells in the Marcellus Shale in West Virginia and the Utica Shale in Ohio; and water handling and treatment assets, which comprise two independent fresh water delivery systems that deliver fresh water from the Ohio River and several regional waterways, as well as wastewater handling services for well completion operations.

