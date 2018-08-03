Anchor Bancorp (ANCB) Rating Reiterated by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued their hold rating on shares of Anchor Bancorp (NASDAQ:ANCB) in a research report report published on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a $31.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Anchor Bancorp traded up $0.28, reaching $29.80, during midday trading on Monday, MarketBeat reports. 6,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $73.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.76. Anchor Bancorp has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $30.05.

Anchor Bancorp (NASDAQ:ANCB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.68 million for the quarter. Anchor Bancorp had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 6.95%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANCB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Anchor Bancorp by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anchor Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anchor Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anchor Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. 45.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Anchor Bancorp

Anchor Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Anchor Bank that provides various banking products and services in Western Washington. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It offers one-to-four family loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and multi-family real estate loans, commercial business loans, construction and land loans, unsecured consumer loans, and automobile loans; and other cash management services.

