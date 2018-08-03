Analyzing Std Lf PLC/ADR (SLFPY) and ORIENTAL Ld Co/ADR (OLCLY)

Std Lf PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS: SLFPY) and ORIENTAL Ld Co/ADR (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Std Lf PLC/ADR and ORIENTAL Ld Co/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Std Lf PLC/ADR $21.88 billion 0.55 $900.87 million $1.54 10.57 ORIENTAL Ld Co/ADR $4.33 billion 8.93 $733.16 million $0.42 50.62

Std Lf PLC/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than ORIENTAL Ld Co/ADR. Std Lf PLC/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ORIENTAL Ld Co/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Std Lf PLC/ADR pays an annual dividend of $1.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.7%. ORIENTAL Ld Co/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Std Lf PLC/ADR pays out 92.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. ORIENTAL Ld Co/ADR pays out 11.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Std Lf PLC/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Std Lf PLC/ADR and ORIENTAL Ld Co/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Std Lf PLC/ADR N/A N/A N/A ORIENTAL Ld Co/ADR 12.84% 8.79% 7.09%

Volatility & Risk

Std Lf PLC/ADR has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ORIENTAL Ld Co/ADR has a beta of 0.09, meaning that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Std Lf PLC/ADR and ORIENTAL Ld Co/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Std Lf PLC/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A ORIENTAL Ld Co/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Std Lf PLC/ADR Company Profile

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels. The company was formerly known as Standard Life plc and changed its name to Standard Life Aberdeen plc in August 2017. Standard Life Aberdeen plc was founded in 1825 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

ORIENTAL Ld Co/ADR Company Profile

Oriental Land Co., Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels in Japan. It operates through Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business segments. The Theme Park segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme Parks. The Hotel Business segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Disney Ambassador Hotel, Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel, Shin-Urayasu Brighton Hotel, and Kyoto Brighton Hotel. The Other Business segment operates and manages Ikspiari, a shopping and entertainment complex that comprises shops and restaurants, as well as a cinema complex; Disney Resort Line, a monorail connecting four stations within Tokyo Disney Resort; and MAIHAMA Amphitheater, a multipurpose hall that consists of a semicircular open stage and a seating area for events, ceremonies, and music concerts. The company is also involved in land development. Oriental Land Co., Ltd. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Urayasu, Japan.

