Analyzing Sparton (SPA) and Park Electrochemical (PKE)

Park Electrochemical (NYSE: PKE) and Sparton (NYSE:SPA) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.9% of Park Electrochemical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.9% of Sparton shares are held by institutional investors. 8.8% of Park Electrochemical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Sparton shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Park Electrochemical has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sparton has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Park Electrochemical and Sparton, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Park Electrochemical 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sparton 0 0 0 0 N/A

Park Electrochemical presently has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.45%. Given Park Electrochemical’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Park Electrochemical is more favorable than Sparton.

Dividends

Park Electrochemical pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Sparton does not pay a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Park Electrochemical and Sparton’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Park Electrochemical 19.47% 5.58% 3.72% Sparton -2.53% 13.59% 4.63%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Park Electrochemical and Sparton’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Park Electrochemical $111.20 million 4.14 $20.59 million N/A N/A Sparton $397.56 million 0.34 $1.31 million N/A N/A

Park Electrochemical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sparton.

Summary

Park Electrochemical beats Sparton on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Park Electrochemical

Park Electrochemical Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells high-technology digital and radio frequency/microwave printed circuit material products primarily for the telecommunications and Internet infrastructure, enterprise, and military/aerospace markets. It also designs, develops, and manufactures advanced composite materials, primary and secondary structures and assemblies, and low-volume tooling products for the aerospace markets. The company's advanced electronics materials are used to fabricate complex multilayer printed circuit boards and other electronic interconnect systems, including backplanes, high speed/low loss multilayers, and high density interconnects. It markets and sells its electronics materials to independent printed circuit board fabricators, electronic manufacturing service companies, and electronic contract manufacturers, as well as electronic original equipment manufacturers in the computer, networking, telecommunications, wireless communications, aerospace, military, instrumentation, and automotive industries. The company has operations in North America, Europe, and Asia. Park Electrochemical Corp. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.

About Sparton

Sparton Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides design, development, and manufacturing services for electromechanical devices; and engineered products in electromechanical value stream worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing & Design Services (MDS), and Engineered Components & Products (ECP). The MDS segment is involved in the contract design, manufacture, and aftermarket repair and refurbishment of printed circuit card assemblies, sub-assemblies, full product assemblies, and cable/wire harnesses, as well as development of embedded software and software quality assurance services in connection with medical devices and diagnostic equipment. This segment serves original equipment manufacturers and emerging technology customers serving the medical and biotechnology, military and aerospace, and industrial and commercial markets. The ECP segment designs, develops, and produces proprietary products for domestic and foreign defense, and commercial applications. It offers anti-submarine warfare devices for the U.S. Navy and foreign governments; rugged flat panel display systems for military panel PC workstations, air traffic control and industrial, and commercial marine applications; and high performance industrial grade computer systems and peripherals, as well as develops and markets commercial products for underwater acoustics and microelectromechanical based inertial measurement. This segment also performs an engineering development function for the United States military and prime defense contractors. Sparton Corporation was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois.

