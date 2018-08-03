Analyzing Laureate Education (LAUR) and OneSmart International Edun Gr (ONE)

Laureate Education (NASDAQ: LAUR) and OneSmart International Edun Gr (NYSE:ONE) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Laureate Education and OneSmart International Edun Gr’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Laureate Education 8.69% 8.41% 1.79% OneSmart International Edun Gr N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Laureate Education and OneSmart International Edun Gr’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Laureate Education $4.38 billion 0.64 $91.46 million ($1.20) -12.41 OneSmart International Edun Gr $311.32 million 5.45 $39.16 million N/A N/A

Laureate Education has higher revenue and earnings than OneSmart International Edun Gr.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.1% of Laureate Education shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.3% of OneSmart International Edun Gr shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.1% of Laureate Education shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.7% of OneSmart International Edun Gr shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Laureate Education and OneSmart International Edun Gr, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Laureate Education 0 1 9 0 2.90 OneSmart International Edun Gr 0 2 0 0 2.00

Laureate Education currently has a consensus price target of $18.25, suggesting a potential upside of 22.57%. OneSmart International Edun Gr has a consensus price target of $14.80, suggesting a potential upside of 42.03%. Given OneSmart International Edun Gr’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe OneSmart International Edun Gr is more favorable than Laureate Education.

Summary

Laureate Education beats OneSmart International Edun Gr on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through universities and higher education institutions. It operates through six segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean & Iberian, Central America & U.S. Campuses, EMEAA, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs. It also operates online institutions that offer professionally-oriented degree programs primarily for the working adults with undergraduate and graduate degree programs. The company was formerly known as Sylvan Learning Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Laureate Education, Inc. in May 2004. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland. Laureate Education, Inc. is a subsidiary of Wengen Alberta, Limited Partnership.

About OneSmart International Edun Gr

OneSmart International Education Group Limited provides tutoring services for kindergarten and primary, middle, and high schools in the People's Republic of China. It offers young children services, including Chinese language and computer programming under the HappyMath brand; and English tutoring services focusing on early childhood under the brand FasTrack English brand. The company also provides language and culture programs, such as English language study under the OneSmart Elite English brand; overseas study test preparation services under the OneSmart overseas Language Training brand; and summer and winter study tours under the OneSmart Study Camp brand. As of November 30, 2017, it operated a network of 225 study centers across 42 cities in China. The company was formerly known as OneSmart Education Group Limited. OneSmart International Education Group Limited was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

