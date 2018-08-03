Analyzing Compugen (CGEN) and Qiagen (QGEN)

Compugen (NASDAQ: CGEN) and Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Compugen and Qiagen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compugen N/A -89.90% -70.31% Qiagen 5.26% 12.22% 6.07%

Compugen has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Qiagen has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Compugen and Qiagen’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compugen $710,000.00 229.00 -$37.06 million ($0.72) -4.40 Qiagen $1.42 billion 6.13 $40.39 million $1.27 29.96

Qiagen has higher revenue and earnings than Compugen. Compugen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Qiagen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Compugen and Qiagen, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Compugen 0 0 2 0 3.00 Qiagen 0 5 4 0 2.44

Compugen presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 181.25%. Qiagen has a consensus price target of $38.75, indicating a potential upside of 1.73%. Given Compugen’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Compugen is more favorable than Qiagen.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.3% of Compugen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.8% of Qiagen shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of Compugen shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of Qiagen shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Qiagen beats Compugen on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Compugen Company Profile

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The company's therapeutic pipeline consists of immuno-oncology programs against novel drug targets in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations. Its product pipeline consists of COM701, a monoclonal antibody designed to block the interaction of PVRIG with its cognate ligand, PVRL2; CGEN-15001T, an immuno-oncology therapeutic program for ILDR2; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody candidate for its TIGIT program. The company's pipeline also comprises therapeutic proteins include CGEN-15001, a fusion protein drug candidate for autoimmune diseases, including extracellular domain of ILDR2 and an IgG Fc domain. Compugen Ltd. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

Qiagen Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions. It also provides Ingenuity Variant Analysis, a cloud-based platform that interprets data from next-generation sequencing (NGS) analysis; QIAGEN Clinical Insight, an evidence-based decision support solution; CLC Genomics Workbench for the analysis and visualization of data from various NGS platforms; and GeneGlobe, a Web-based portal that enables researchers to search and select gene-and pathway-specific solutions from pre-designed and custom PCR assay kits, NGS assay panels, and other products. In addition, the company offers instrumentation systems for laboratories. Its automation platforms include QIAsymphony, a modular system; GeneReader NGS System, a sample to insight NGS solution for laboratories to deliver actionable results; QIAcube robotic workstations, which provides versatile solutions for automated sample processing; QIAxcel for nucleic acid separation; QIAgility, a benchtop instrument for PCR setup; and ESEQuant instruments that enable optical measurement for point of need molecular testing in physician practices, emergency rooms, remote areas, and other applications. It serves molecular diagnostics, applied testing, pharma, and academia customers. QIAGEN N.V. has a collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb to develop gene expression profiles for immuno-oncology therapies. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

