Analyzing Central Pacific Financial (CPF) and Bank Of The Ozarks (OZRK)

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE: CPF) and Bank Of The Ozarks (NASDAQ:OZRK) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Central Pacific Financial and Bank Of The Ozarks, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Central Pacific Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Bank Of The Ozarks 1 3 6 1 2.64

Bank Of The Ozarks has a consensus target price of $54.27, suggesting a potential upside of 31.60%. Given Bank Of The Ozarks’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bank Of The Ozarks is more favorable than Central Pacific Financial.

Dividends

Central Pacific Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Bank Of The Ozarks pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Central Pacific Financial pays out 52.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank Of The Ozarks pays out 27.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Central Pacific Financial has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Bank Of The Ozarks has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.5% of Central Pacific Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.9% of Bank Of The Ozarks shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Central Pacific Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Bank Of The Ozarks shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Central Pacific Financial and Bank Of The Ozarks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Central Pacific Financial 19.71% 10.54% 0.92% Bank Of The Ozarks 41.20% 12.05% 1.95%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Central Pacific Financial and Bank Of The Ozarks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Central Pacific Financial $219.06 million 3.75 $41.20 million $1.59 17.47 Bank Of The Ozarks $1.06 billion 5.00 $421.89 million $2.96 13.93

Bank Of The Ozarks has higher revenue and earnings than Central Pacific Financial. Bank Of The Ozarks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Central Pacific Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Central Pacific Financial has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank Of The Ozarks has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bank Of The Ozarks beats Central Pacific Financial on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Hawaii. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit. The company's lending activities comprise commercial loans, commercial mortgages, construction loans, and leases to small and medium-sized companies, business professionals, and real estate investors and developers, as well as residential mortgages and consumer loans to local homebuyers and individuals. It also provides debit cards, Internet and mobile banking, cash management services, traveler's checks, safe deposit boxes, international banking services, night depository facilities, foreign exchange and wire transfers, trust services, retail brokerage, and wholesale funding services. In addition, the company offers wealth management products and services, including non-deposit investment products, annuities, insurance, investment management, asset custody, and general consultation and planning services. It operates 35 branches and 79 ATMs in the state of Hawaii. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

About Bank Of The Ozarks

Bank of the Ozarks provides a range of retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. Its loan products include real estate loans, such as loans secured by residential 1-4 family, non-farm/non-residential, agricultural, construction/land development, multifamily residential properties, and other land loans; small business and consumer loans; indirect consumer marine and RV loans; and government guaranteed loans comprising SBA and FSA guaranteed loans. The company's loan products also consist of commercial and industrial loans, and leases; and agricultural loans, including loans to businesses or individuals engages in the production of timber, poultry, livestock, or crops. In addition, it is involved in the provision of mortgage lending; treasury management services, such as wholesale lock box services; remote deposit capture services; and trust and wealth management services comprising financial planning, money management, custodial, and corporate trust services, as well as real estate development and corporate aircraft businesses. Further, the company provides real estate appraisals; ATMs; telephone banking; online and mobile banking services consisting of electronic bill pay and mobile deposits; debit, gift, and credit cards; safe deposit boxes; investment securities services; and other products and services, as well as processes merchant debit and credit card transactions. As of December 31, 2017, it operated through 253 offices in Arkansas, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, Texas, Alabama, South Carolina, California, New York, and Mississippi. Bank of the Ozarks was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas.

