Analysts Set Torchmark Co. (TMK) PT at $82.13

Shares of Torchmark Co. (NYSE:TMK) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.13.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TMK. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Torchmark from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Torchmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Torchmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th.

Shares of NYSE:TMK traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $86.87. 344,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,487. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.93. Torchmark has a fifty-two week low of $74.48 and a fifty-two week high of $93.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Torchmark (NYSE:TMK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Torchmark had a net margin of 36.13% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Torchmark will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Torchmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.28%.

In other news, CFO Frank M. Svoboda sold 12,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.61, for a total transaction of $1,059,423.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,828 shares in the company, valued at $9,059,935.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Ingram sold 1,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total transaction of $132,364.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,747 shares of company stock valued at $5,821,202 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Torchmark by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,995,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $672,943,000 after buying an additional 256,203 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Torchmark by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,562,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $127,202,000 after buying an additional 30,116 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Torchmark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,784,000. SPF Beheer BV grew its position in Torchmark by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 894,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,301,000 after buying an additional 6,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Torchmark by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 800,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,178,000 after buying an additional 6,629 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Torchmark Company Profile

Torchmark Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and health insurance products, and annuities in the United States, Canada, and New Zealand. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment offers traditional and interest-sensitive whole life and term life insurance, and other life insurance.

