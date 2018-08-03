Analysts Set ThyssenKrupp AG (TKA) Price Target at $28.21

ThyssenKrupp AG (FRA:TKA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €28.21 ($33.19).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TKA shares. Baader Bank set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Commerzbank set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Independent Research set a €23.50 ($27.65) price objective on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th.

ThyssenKrupp stock traded down €0.55 ($0.65) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €21.87 ($25.73). The company had a trading volume of 2,911,952 shares. ThyssenKrupp has a 1 year low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a 1 year high of €27.01 ($31.78).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of mechanical, plant, and materials technologies in Germany and internationally. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines. Its Elevator Technology segment is involved in the construction, modernization, and servicing of elevators, escalators, moving walks, and stairs and platform lifts, as well as passenger boarding bridges.

