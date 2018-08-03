Analysts Set Red Hat Inc (RHT) PT at $157.79

Shares of Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-two analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $157.79.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RHT shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on Red Hat from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Red Hat in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Red Hat to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine cut Red Hat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Red Hat in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th.

Get Red Hat alerts:

In other Red Hat news, CEO James M. Whitehurst sold 9,513 shares of Red Hat stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,379,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 374,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,271,470. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Delisa Alexander sold 2,305 shares of Red Hat stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $334,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,805. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,454 shares of company stock valued at $1,805,830. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RHT. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Red Hat by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 1,515,991 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $226,655,000 after acquiring an additional 709,410 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Red Hat by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,419,442 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $212,221,000 after acquiring an additional 23,279 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Red Hat by 393.0% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,230,188 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $183,925,000 after acquiring an additional 980,635 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in shares of Red Hat by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 975,208 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $145,802,000 after acquiring an additional 87,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Red Hat by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 891,428 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $119,781,000 after acquiring an additional 153,670 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RHT traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.25. The company had a trading volume of 31,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,096,331. The stock has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a PE ratio of 61.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.07. Red Hat has a 1 year low of $95.88 and a 1 year high of $177.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 21st. The open-source software company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $813.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.48 million. Red Hat had a return on equity of 30.40% and a net margin of 9.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Red Hat will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Red Hat announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 21st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the open-source software company to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Red Hat

Red Hat, Inc provides open source software solutions to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile, and storage technologies to various enterprises worldwide. It offers infrastructure-related solutions, such as Red Hat Enterprise Linux, an operating system platform that runs on hardware for use in hybrid cloud environments; Red Hat Satellite, a system management offering that helps to deploy, scale, and manage in hybrid cloud environments; and Red Hat Enterprise Virtualization, a software solution that allows customers to utilize and manage a common hardware infrastructure to run multiple operating systems and applications.

Featured Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Red Hat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Hat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.