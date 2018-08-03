Analysts Set Puma Biotechnology Inc (PBYI) Price Target at $104.22

Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.22.

PBYI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $146.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $106.00 price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 7th.

Get Puma Biotechnology alerts:

In related news, insider Richard Paul Bryce sold 1,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.95, for a total transaction of $95,380.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,690,608.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 12,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $651,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,179,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,311,172. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,567 shares of company stock worth $810,603 over the last 90 days. 21.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 307.1% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 4,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 299,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Puma Biotechnology traded up $0.90, reaching $50.05, during midday trading on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat. The company had a trading volume of 2,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,130. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.26 and a beta of -0.10. Puma Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $46.90 and a 12-month high of $136.90.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.61. The business had revenue of $66.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.16) earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Puma Biotechnology will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous)).

Recommended Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Puma Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.