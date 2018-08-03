Analysts Set Kennametal Inc. (KMT) Price Target at $49.44

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.44.

KMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Kennametal from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Kennametal in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Kennametal in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Kennametal in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st.

Get Kennametal alerts:

In related news, Director Lawrence W. Stranghoener sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total transaction of $271,110.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,162.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan increased its stake in shares of Kennametal by 55.0% in the second quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 31,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Kennametal by 21.0% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Kennametal by 326.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 41,576 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Kennametal by 4.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Kennametal by 7.2% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kennametal opened at $37.87 on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Kennametal has a fifty-two week low of $32.23 and a fifty-two week high of $52.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.99.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). Kennametal had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $607.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Kennametal will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

Featured Article: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.