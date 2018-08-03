Analysts Set Kennametal Inc. (KMT) Price Target at $49.44

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.44.
KMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Kennametal from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Kennametal in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Kennametal in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Kennametal in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st.
In related news, Director Lawrence W. Stranghoener sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total transaction of $271,110.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,162.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of Kennametal opened at $37.87 on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Kennametal has a fifty-two week low of $32.23 and a fifty-two week high of $52.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.99.
Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). Kennametal had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $607.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Kennametal will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.
About Kennametal
Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.
