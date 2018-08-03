Analysts Set Hudson’s Bay Co (HBC) PT at $10.75

Hudson’s Bay Co (TSE:HBC) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$10.75.

HBC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on Hudson’s Bay from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Hudson’s Bay from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Hudson’s Bay from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Hudson’s Bay from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th.

Shares of Hudson’s Bay opened at C$10.43 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com. Hudson’s Bay has a 12-month low of C$8.02 and a 12-month high of C$13.43.

Hudson’s Bay (TSE:HBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 5th. The company reported C($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hudson’s Bay had a negative return on equity of 53.94% and a negative net margin of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of C$3.09 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were given a $0.013 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th.

Hudson’s Bay Company Profile

Hudson's Bay Company owns and operates department stores in Canada, the United States, and Europe. Its stores offers fashion apparels, accessories, cosmetics, and home products. The company operates its stores under the Hudson's Bay, Lord & Taylor, Saks Fifth Avenue, Saks Fifth Avenue OFF 5TH, Find @ Lord & Taylor, Gilt, Home Outfitters, Galeria Kaufhof, Galeria INNO, and Sportarena banners.

