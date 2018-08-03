Analysts Set GVC Holdings PLC (GVC) Target Price at $1,178.44

Shares of GVC Holdings PLC (LON:GVC) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,178.44 ($15.48).

A number of research firms have commented on GVC. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GVC in a research report on Monday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GVC in a research report on Monday. Numis Securities lifted their target price on shares of GVC from GBX 1,141 ($14.99) to GBX 1,376 ($18.08) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of GVC from GBX 1,170 ($15.37) to GBX 1,250 ($16.42) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GVC in a research report on Monday, April 30th.

LON:GVC traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 1,132 ($14.87). The company had a trading volume of 1,394,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,260,000. GVC has a 52 week low of GBX 705.50 ($9.27) and a 52 week high of GBX 996 ($13.09).

GVC Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Sports Labels, Games Labels, B2B, and Non-Core segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker through online and mobile under the Sportingbet brand; and online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand, as well as operates an online casino Website for German-speaking markets under the CasinoClub brand.

