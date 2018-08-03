Analysts Set Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) PT at $276.08

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $276.08.

GS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $330.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th.

In other Goldman Sachs Group news, insider David M. Solomon sold 8,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.08, for a total transaction of $1,945,294.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David M. Solomon sold 3,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.40, for a total transaction of $854,666.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 65.5% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth approximately $151,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth approximately $161,000. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Group traded up $0.96, reaching $234.95, during trading hours on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company had a trading volume of 81,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,092,875. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $89.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.31. Goldman Sachs Group has a 12-month low of $214.64 and a 12-month high of $275.31.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The investment management company reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.32. The business had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.95 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group will post 24.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 29th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.19%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

