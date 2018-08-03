Analysts Set GMS Inc (GMS) Target Price at $36.18

Shares of GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.18.

GMS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised GMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. TheStreet raised GMS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. ValuEngine lowered GMS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Raymond James raised GMS from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on GMS in a research report on Friday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

In other GMS news, Director J David Smith bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.66 per share, for a total transaction of $53,320.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $106,640. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Craig D. Apolinsky bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.32 per share, for a total transaction of $26,320.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in GMS by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in GMS by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in GMS by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in GMS by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in GMS by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 4,313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMS opened at $25.48 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.71. GMS has a 12-month low of $23.50 and a 12-month high of $39.98.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 28th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $635.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.08 million. GMS had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that GMS will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

GMS Company Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and related construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

