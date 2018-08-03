Analysts Set El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (LOCO) Price Target at $12.20

El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.20.

LOCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of El Pollo LoCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. BidaskClub raised El Pollo LoCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of El Pollo LoCo in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut El Pollo LoCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th.

Shares of El Pollo LoCo traded down $0.05, hitting $11.40, during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 406,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,705. The company has a market cap of $440.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. El Pollo LoCo has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $13.38.

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $111.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.70 million. El Pollo LoCo had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 9.19%. El Pollo LoCo’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that El Pollo LoCo will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in El Pollo LoCo in the second quarter worth $124,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in El Pollo LoCo in the second quarter worth $133,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in El Pollo LoCo by 86.7% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 20,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in El Pollo LoCo in the first quarter worth $487,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,531 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 7,094 shares during the period. 83.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

El Pollo LoCo

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company specializes in offering flame-grilled chicken. As of July 2, 2018, it had approximately 475 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

