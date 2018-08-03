Analysts Set Celgene Co. (CELG) Price Target at $121.04

Shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have issued a hold recommendation, twenty have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $120.27.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CELG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Celgene in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Celgene in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Celgene from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Celgene in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th.

In other news, CEO Mark J. Alles acquired 1,208 shares of Celgene stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $82.60 per share, for a total transaction of $99,780.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,472,301.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gilla Kaplan sold 27,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $2,182,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,608,365. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CELG. Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celgene in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celgene in the second quarter worth about $112,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Celgene in the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Truewealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celgene in the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celgene in the first quarter worth about $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Celgene stock opened at $90.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.52. Celgene has a 12 month low of $74.13 and a 12 month high of $147.17.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Celgene had a return on equity of 87.28% and a net margin of 19.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Celgene will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Celgene announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 24th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE, a solvent-free chemotherapy product to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

