Analysts Set Blueprint Medicines Corp (BPMC) Price Target at $87.11

Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.11.

BPMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. BidaskClub lowered Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total value of $1,578,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $1,461,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 113,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,540,000 after buying an additional 57,102 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,162,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 24,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after buying an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $2,739,000. 97.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Blueprint Medicines traded down $2.04, hitting $68.16, during trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. 9,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,216. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.91 and a beta of 0.92. Blueprint Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $41.41 and a fifty-two week high of $109.00. The company has a quick ratio of 15.40, a current ratio of 15.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by $0.70. The business had revenue of $41.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 326.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 602.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.86) EPS. analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines will post -5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which is in Phase I clinical trials that targets KIT Exon 17 mutant proteins and PDGFRa D842V mutations, that are drivers of cancer and proliferative disorders, including gastrointestinal stromal tumors and systemic mastocytosis; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

