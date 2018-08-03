Analysts Set Bank Of The Ozarks Inc (OZRK) Price Target at $53.89

Shares of Bank Of The Ozarks Inc (NASDAQ:OZRK) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.89.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Brean Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank Of The Ozarks in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Bank Of The Ozarks in a report on Monday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bank Of The Ozarks from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank Of The Ozarks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Bank Of The Ozarks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OZRK. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Bank Of The Ozarks by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank Of The Ozarks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bank Of The Ozarks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Bank Of The Ozarks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in Bank Of The Ozarks by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 7,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Bank Of The Ozarks remained flat at $$41.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.35. Bank Of The Ozarks has a 52 week low of $40.15 and a 52 week high of $53.70.

Bank Of The Ozarks (NASDAQ:OZRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89. The business had revenue of $252.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.21 million. Bank Of The Ozarks had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 41.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Bank Of The Ozarks will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 13th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank Of The Ozarks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 12th. Bank Of The Ozarks’s payout ratio is presently 27.03%.

Bank of the Ozarks provides a range of retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

