Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ: MCRI):

8/3/2018 – Monarch Casino & Resort was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/28/2018 – Monarch Casino & Resort was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. is dedicated to deliver the ultimate guest experience by providing exceptional services as well as the latest gaming, dining and hospitality amenities. With a main focus on their guests’ superior expectations, they continue to aggressively reinvest in our properties. As a market leader, they invite them to become more familiar with their company, their operations and their management team. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado, approximately 40 miles west of Denver. “

7/28/2018 – Monarch Casino & Resort was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/27/2018 – Monarch Casino & Resort was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. is dedicated to deliver the ultimate guest experience by providing exceptional services as well as the latest gaming, dining and hospitality amenities. With a main focus on their guests’ superior expectations, they continue to aggressively reinvest in our properties. As a market leader, they invite them to become more familiar with their company, their operations and their management team. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado, approximately 40 miles west of Denver. “

7/25/2018 – Monarch Casino & Resort had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $45.00 to $49.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/25/2018 – Monarch Casino & Resort was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock.

7/19/2018 – Monarch Casino & Resort was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of Monarch Casino & Resort opened at $47.62 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a market cap of $850.65 million, a P/E ratio of 32.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.72. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.61 and a 12-month high of $49.63.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort Inc alerts:

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $59.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.35 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 12.50%. research analysts predict that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCRI. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 14.6% during the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,737,000 after buying an additional 195,000 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,100,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 232.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 116,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,241,000 after buying an additional 81,798 shares during the last quarter. Lafitte Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 9.3% during the first quarter. Lafitte Capital Management LP now owns 959,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,559,000 after buying an additional 81,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,553,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,687,000 after buying an additional 65,318 shares during the last quarter. 59.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of March 5, 2018, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 824 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 espresso and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

Further Reading: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.