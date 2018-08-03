Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ: MCRI):
- 8/3/2018 – Monarch Casino & Resort was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 7/28/2018 – Monarch Casino & Resort was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. is dedicated to deliver the ultimate guest experience by providing exceptional services as well as the latest gaming, dining and hospitality amenities. With a main focus on their guests’ superior expectations, they continue to aggressively reinvest in our properties. As a market leader, they invite them to become more familiar with their company, their operations and their management team. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado, approximately 40 miles west of Denver. “
- 7/28/2018 – Monarch Casino & Resort was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 7/27/2018 – Monarch Casino & Resort was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. is dedicated to deliver the ultimate guest experience by providing exceptional services as well as the latest gaming, dining and hospitality amenities. With a main focus on their guests’ superior expectations, they continue to aggressively reinvest in our properties. As a market leader, they invite them to become more familiar with their company, their operations and their management team. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado, approximately 40 miles west of Denver. “
- 7/25/2018 – Monarch Casino & Resort had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $45.00 to $49.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 7/25/2018 – Monarch Casino & Resort was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/19/2018 – Monarch Casino & Resort was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
Shares of Monarch Casino & Resort opened at $47.62 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a market cap of $850.65 million, a P/E ratio of 32.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.72. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.61 and a 12-month high of $49.63.
Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $59.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.35 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 12.50%. research analysts predict that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of March 5, 2018, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 824 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 espresso and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.
Further Reading: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.