Analysts Offer Predictions for Weatherford International plc’s FY2018 Earnings (WFT)

Weatherford International plc (NYSE:WFT) – Investment analysts at Gabelli lowered their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Weatherford International in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 30th. Gabelli analyst S. Wong now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of ($0.55) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.45). Gabelli also issued estimates for Weatherford International’s FY2019 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

WFT has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Weatherford International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets set a $4.00 price target on shares of Weatherford International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $4.00 price target on shares of Weatherford International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Cowen set a $5.00 price target on shares of Weatherford International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weatherford International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Weatherford International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.67.

Weatherford International opened at $3.19 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat . The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -8.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.40. Weatherford International has a 52-week low of $2.07 and a 52-week high of $4.72.

Weatherford International (NYSE:WFT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Weatherford International had a negative net margin of 46.44% and a negative return on equity of 283.53%. Weatherford International’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WFT. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Weatherford International during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Weatherford International by 3.0% during the second quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 21,419,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,471,000 after purchasing an additional 614,832 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Weatherford International by 6.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 778,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 43,741 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Weatherford International by 12.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 188,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 20,836 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its holdings in Weatherford International by 37.2% during the second quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 55,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 15,071 shares during the period.

About Weatherford International

Weatherford International plc operates as a multinational oilfield service company worldwide. It offers equipment and services used in the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil and natural gas wells. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere.

