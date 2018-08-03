Analysts Offer Predictions for CoreSite Realty Corp’s FY2018 Earnings (COR)

CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp upped their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CoreSite Realty in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 31st. KeyCorp analyst J. Sadler now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $5.10 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.05. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CoreSite Realty’s Q1 2019 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.39 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on COR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on CoreSite Realty in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on CoreSite Realty in a research note on Monday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on CoreSite Realty from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on CoreSite Realty in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.29.

Shares of CoreSite Realty opened at $112.98 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. CoreSite Realty has a 1 year low of $89.76 and a 1 year high of $120.85.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $136.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.99 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. This is a boost from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.15%.

In other news, SVP Derek Mccandless sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total transaction of $696,605.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,555,257.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.52, for a total value of $104,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,932,355.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,100 shares of company stock worth $865,685 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COR. BTIM Corp. purchased a new stake in CoreSite Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,247,000. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 399,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,321,000 after purchasing an additional 182,321 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC purchased a new stake in CoreSite Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $18,041,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in CoreSite Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $8,998,000. Finally, Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 225.1% during the 1st quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 126,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,650,000 after purchasing an additional 87,362 shares in the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,250 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

Read More: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.