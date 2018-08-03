Analysts Expect Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (XHR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $272.06 Million

Equities research analysts expect Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) to report $272.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $281.58 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $263.53 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts reported sales of $244.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $1.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.06 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.05 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Xenia Hotels & Resorts.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $277.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.14 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 14.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on XHR. ValuEngine raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 13,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 106,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 15,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 71,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,662 shares in the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XHR traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.81. 412,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,956. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $19.08 and a 1-year high of $25.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 53.40%.

