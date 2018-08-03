Analysts Expect Synchrony Financial (SYF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.23 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) will post $4.23 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Synchrony Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.09 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.36 billion. Synchrony Financial reported sales of $3.88 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will report full-year sales of $16.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.09 billion to $16.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $17.65 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $16.75 billion to $18.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Synchrony Financial.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 13.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SYF shares. Citigroup started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Thursday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Sunday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.44.

Shares of SYF traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,015,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,186,853. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.01. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $28.33 and a 1 year high of $40.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is a positive change from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 3rd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.90%.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 2,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $74,546.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roy A. Guthrie acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $295,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 47,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,351.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYF. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the second quarter worth $120,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 3,393.6% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 126,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 122,508 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth $142,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 98.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 111.6% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

