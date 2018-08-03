Analysts Expect Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (KALA) to Announce -$0.48 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.48) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.55) and the highest is ($0.43). The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.95) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.25) to ($1.72). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.38) to ($1.20). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.46).

KALA has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kala Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,232 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 489.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 9,781 shares during the last quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kala Pharmaceuticals traded up $0.02, hitting $12.85, during trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 2,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,957. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $11.81 and a 1-year high of $26.75. The company has a market capitalization of $310.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18. The company has a current ratio of 20.40, a quick ratio of 20.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. Its product candidates include KPI-121 1.0%, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; INVELTYS that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

