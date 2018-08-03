Analysts Expect Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (KALA) to Announce -$0.48 EPS

Posted by on Aug 3rd, 2018 // No Comments

Wall Street analysts predict that Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.48) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.55) and the highest is ($0.43). The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.95) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.25) to ($1.72). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.38) to ($1.20). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.46).

KALA has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kala Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,232 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 489.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 9,781 shares during the last quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kala Pharmaceuticals traded up $0.02, hitting $12.85, during trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 2,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,957. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $11.81 and a 1-year high of $26.75. The company has a market capitalization of $310.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18. The company has a current ratio of 20.40, a quick ratio of 20.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. Its product candidates include KPI-121 1.0%, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; INVELTYS that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA)

Receive News & Ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply