Analysts Expect AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC) to Post -$0.35 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) will report earnings per share of ($0.35) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.52). AMC Entertainment posted earnings per share of ($0.33) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will report full year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.78. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AMC Entertainment.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. AMC Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.35) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

AMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised AMC Entertainment to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Benchmark raised AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. B. Riley raised their price objective on AMC Entertainment to $27.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Friday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.54.

Shares of AMC traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,040,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,523. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.76. AMC Entertainment has a 1-year low of $10.80 and a 1-year high of $17.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 24th. Investors of record on Monday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 7th. AMC Entertainment’s payout ratio is -89.89%.

In related news, EVP John D. Mcdonald sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $269,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,338.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Stephen A. Colanero sold 5,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total value of $85,555.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 69,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,099.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,864 shares of company stock valued at $443,966 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 89,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 20,189 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,025,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Mittleman Brothers LLC boosted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mittleman Brothers LLC now owns 3,311,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,528,000 after acquiring an additional 219,236 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 726,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,974,000 after acquiring an additional 288,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.44% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2017, it owned, operated, or had interests in 649 theatres with a total of 8,224 screens in the United States; and 365 theatres and 2,945 screens internationally.

