Analysts Anticipate Unitil Co. (UTL) to Post $0.02 EPS

Shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) have received an average broker rating score of 2.50 (Hold) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus target price of $51.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Unitil an industry rank of 89 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UTL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Unitil from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NYSE:UTL traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.12. The stock had a trading volume of 277 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,476. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Unitil has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $53.07. The company has a market capitalization of $744.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.04.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. Unitil had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $84.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.40 million. equities analysts anticipate that Unitil will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.87%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unitil by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unitil by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 187,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,711,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unitil by 1,016.3% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unitil by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 51,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Unitil by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Unitil Company Profile

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire, portions of southern Maine to the Lewiston-Auburn area, and in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

